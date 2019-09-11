Contrasting Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS) and Its Rivals

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) is one of 139 public companies in the “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sutter Rock Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital 108.18% -2.11% -1.28% Sutter Rock Capital Competitors 160.86% 6.54% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.62 million $890,000.00 -17.24 Sutter Rock Capital Competitors $75.28 million $33.68 million 8.49

Sutter Rock Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sutter Rock Capital. Sutter Rock Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sutter Rock Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutter Rock Capital Competitors 201 574 564 14 2.29

As a group, “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 11.29%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital competitors beat Sutter Rock Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

