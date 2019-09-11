Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. Sells 7,600 Shares

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corecivic stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 763,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.03. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Corecivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXW. TheStreet lowered Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 39.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.