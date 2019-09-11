Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.42. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 60,212 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from C$3.85 to C$3.75 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from C$4.40 to C$6.90 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of $267.66 million and a P/E ratio of -23.90.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

