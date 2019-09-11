Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $473.65 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $473.65 million and approximately $163.95 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00024684 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00141382 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,068.64 or 1.00197310 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003673 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000583 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

