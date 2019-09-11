Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.11 Per Share

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.11 ($0.13) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Cpl Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CPS remained flat at $GBX 595 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 301. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03. Cpl Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 615 ($8.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 546.44.

Get Cpl Resources alerts:

About Cpl Resources

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cpl Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cpl Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.