Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,293 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,986,000 after acquiring an additional 978,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,138 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

