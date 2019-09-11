Crabel Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,442,415.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,088,367 shares in the company, valued at $80,506,506.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,609,265. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.31. 275,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

