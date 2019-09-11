Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $10.17. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 3,254 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

