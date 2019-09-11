Creativecoin (CREA) Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Creativecoin has a total market cap of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creativecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creativecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creativecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.