Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$48.00” Price Target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) received a $48.00 price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 253,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,356. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.