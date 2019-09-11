Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN Plans — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:MLTI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0879 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of MLTI stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

