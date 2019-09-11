Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Holdings Decreased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,800 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cree worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,960 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 501.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cree by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Cree by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,430 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,317. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cree from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 price objective on Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cree in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

