Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 269,000 Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its position in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 269,000 shares during the quarter. California Resources makes up about 1.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.88% of California Resources worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in California Resources by 55,235.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in California Resources by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 53,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. California Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

