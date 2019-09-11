Critical Analysis: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TapImmune has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LifeVantage and TapImmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A TapImmune 0 0 5 1 3.17

TapImmune has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 88.94%. Given TapImmune’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TapImmune is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and TapImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 3.29% 36.85% 16.51% TapImmune N/A -83.31% -77.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeVantage and TapImmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $225.96 million 0.81 $7.43 million $0.59 22.05 TapImmune $210,000.00 1,254.87 -$147.96 million ($1.67) -3.46

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than TapImmune. TapImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of TapImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of LifeVantage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of TapImmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LifeVantage beats TapImmune on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs. It also provides skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, and micro-lift serums; and Hair Care System under the TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through a direct sales model, as well as a network of independent distributors in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Taiwan. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. It is also developing a proprietary nucleic acid-based antigen expression technology, PolyStart, to improve the ability of the immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.