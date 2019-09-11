Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Acquires 3 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,784 ($62.51) per share, for a total transaction of £143.52 ($187.53).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Tom Brophy purchased 426 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, with a total value of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16).

Croda International stock traded up GBX 144 ($1.88) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,934 ($64.47). 191,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,691.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,957.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Croda International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price (down from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,910 ($64.16).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

