Crown Price Tops $0.0570 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $12,362.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.02999006 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.65 or 0.00796957 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 22,989,873 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

