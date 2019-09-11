CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $0.79. CUI Global shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CUI Global in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of CUI Global from $6.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CUI Global Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in CUI Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 733,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CUI Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 984,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 254,518 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CUI Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 839,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CUI Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 226,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

