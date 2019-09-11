Curecoin (CURE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,381.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market cap of $978,938.00 and approximately $1,381.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00687593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,247,560 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.