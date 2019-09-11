DA Davidson Analysts Give Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) a $5.00 Price Target

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given a $5.00 price target by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRPN. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 6,365,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 326,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Groupon by 2,559.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,028 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 238,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 72.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,212 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

