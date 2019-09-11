DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.15

Shares of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 9537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc.

