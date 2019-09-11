DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,763.18

DCC plc (LON:DCC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6,763.18 and traded as high as $7,058.00. DCC shares last traded at $7,034.00, with a volume of 264,570 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,204.75 ($107.21).

Get DCC alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,766.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,781.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Donal Murphy sold 9,200 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,951 ($90.83), for a total transaction of £639,492 ($835,609.56).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.