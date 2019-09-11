Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 10,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.01. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $933,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.