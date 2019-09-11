Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 13.3%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53, approximately 292,452 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 584,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Digital Ally from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

