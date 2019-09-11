Digiwage Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $28,257.00 and $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Digiwage has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00620739 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004604 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

