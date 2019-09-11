DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of TSE DRM traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.29. 9,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,534. DREAM Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$8.77. The firm has a market cap of $901.80 million and a P/E ratio of 34.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get DREAM Unlimited alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.