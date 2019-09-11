Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113,473 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after buying an additional 128,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 385,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. 3,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $2,063,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

