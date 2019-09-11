DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), 10,686 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.37. The company has a market cap of $357.00 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

