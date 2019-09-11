Dynamic (DYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,071.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $637,738.00 and $27,071.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,082.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.01763232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.24 or 0.02949551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00689371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00728555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00444444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,785,401 coins and its circulating supply is 14,785,401 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

