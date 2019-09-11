Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.86. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Dynasil Co. of America alerts:

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.