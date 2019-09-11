Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares — Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 1,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,480. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

