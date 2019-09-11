Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $43.04, approximately 187,805 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 257,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

In other Ebix news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $2,236,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,843,165.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth about $6,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ebix by 98.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,355,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1,122.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 92,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

