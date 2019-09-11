Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.39 Million

Analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will announce sales of $79.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.35 million. Emerald Expositions Events reported sales of $103.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year sales of $365.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.05 million to $366.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $365.84 million, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $367.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Emerald Expositions Events’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 224,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,387. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $717.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

