Emma Walmsley Purchases 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,658 ($21.66) per share, for a total transaction of £132.64 ($173.32).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,674 ($21.87) per share, with a total value of £117.18 ($153.12).

On Tuesday, July 9th, Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,636 ($21.38) per share, with a total value of £130.88 ($171.02).

GSK stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,767 ($23.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,681.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,590.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($21.04) target price (up previously from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,687.33 ($22.05).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

