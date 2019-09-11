Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Trading Down 38.3%

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) dropped 38.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.77, approximately 1,276,686 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,109% from the average daily volume of 57,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91.

In related news, CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wei Peu Zen bought 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $52,689.00. Insiders have purchased 122,989 shares of company stock worth $421,998 over the last ninety days. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.