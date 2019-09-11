Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) announced a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NYSEARCA:ESBA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

About Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

