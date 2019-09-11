Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.70. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Environmental Tectonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 445.15% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

