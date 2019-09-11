Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,437,000 after buying an additional 82,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,298,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $138.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

