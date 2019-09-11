ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Plans — Dividend of $0.40 (NYSEARCA:LMLP)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3959 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,576. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

