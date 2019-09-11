Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) has been assigned a $10.00 price target by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

EVH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $636.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.06. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Kenneth A. Samet bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D’amato bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,750 shares of company stock worth $242,648. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Evolent Health by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

