Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,800 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the July 31st total of 712,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $3,435,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 9.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 120.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,541,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter.

EPM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 183,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,064. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

