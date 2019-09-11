Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,735. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

