eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 11.2% Higher

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.33, 321,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 180,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get eXp World alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.75 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $167,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $86,246.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,929 shares of company stock worth $2,659,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 946,993 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,109 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 26.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.