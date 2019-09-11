FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Down 1.5%

FairFX Group Plc (LON:EQLS)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.31), 202,468 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of FairFX Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.82 million and a PE ratio of 62.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.33.

FairFX Group Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

