Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

FMNB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $387.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 509.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

