Findev (CVE:FDI) Shares Down 6%

Findev Inc (CVE:FDI)’s share price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, 857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

About Findev (CVE:FDI)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

