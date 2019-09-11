Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.53

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $13.75. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 34,579 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.53. The firm has a market cap of $387.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$12.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.40%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.