First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

First Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FCAP stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of -0.22. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Samuel E. Uhl sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $42,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $205,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

