First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FFWM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Foundation by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 321,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Foundation by 71,972.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 20.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

