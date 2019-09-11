First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Down 1%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)’s stock price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02, 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Mark P. Boulanger acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,058.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

