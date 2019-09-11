First Solar’s (FSLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

FSLR stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. 676,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,676,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,799,590 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 273.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,171 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of First Solar by 986.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,637,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,340,000 after buying an additional 664,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,666,000 after buying an additional 422,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

